Roseanne Barr return possible, but lesser platform likely

After her network dropped her show, streaming services dropped her reruns, and her agency dropped her for a racist tweet, Roseanne Barr is vowing she's not finished. Whether anyone will have her is an open question.
Experts say network TV, where she saw huge success both on the original "Roseanne" and the recent reboot, is not really a possibility now.
Eric Dezenhall, who runs a crisis-management firm, says if she's willing to make less money there are outlets including streaming services and podcasts where her style of outrageous statements would be encouraged.
Barr has already received one offer: A former aide from the President Donald Trump campaign says he's starting a streaming service called Bond later in June and had considered her as a contributor even before her show's cancellation.
