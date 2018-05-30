Judge sweeps clouds away for makers of R-rated puppet movie

This image released by STX Films shows the poster art for "The Happytime Murders," a film starring Melissa McCarthy. A judge in New York has ruled against the makers of "Sesame Street" in a dispute with the distributor of the upcoming film. U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick ruled Wednesday that distributor can continue to use the tagline "No sesame. All street" in promoting the R-rated film, which features Muppet-like puppets in a comedic crime story. (STX Films via AP)