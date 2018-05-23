In Egypt, a marionette maker strings together memories

In this April 24, 2018 photo, Egyptian artist Mohamed Fawzi Bakkar poses for a photograph with his favorite puppets at his workshop, in Cairo, Egypt. Bakkar designs and builds marionettes from scratch, hoping to revive a traditional art. The 32-year-old spends hours or even days designing puppets inspired by Egyptian life -- farmers, street vendors, butchers and the occasional celebrity. Nariman El-Mofty AP Photo