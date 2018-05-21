Sony invests in image sensors, acquires more of EMI Music

Sony Corp. President Kenichiro Yoshida speaks as characters from Peanuts are shown at a press conference at the company's headquarters Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Tokyo. Electronics and entertainment company Sony Corp. is investing 1 trillion yen ($9 billion) mostly in image sensors over the next three years. Sony Corp. said last week that it is buying a stake in Peanuts Holdings, the company behind Snoopy and Charlie Brown. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo