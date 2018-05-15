Yanny or Laurel? What are you hearing? And are you right?

If you got the color of is-it-blue-or-is-it-gold dress wrong, here's your chance to redeem yourself.
What are you hearing the latest audio file that's circulated on social media and created quite the internet controversy?
Are you hearing "Yanny?"
Or are you hearing "Laurel?"
Need to listen to it again?
The correct answer is ... who knows!
A quick survey at The Bee led to a split of what they were hearing.
And it didn't matter one's gender, age or ethnicity. The results were mixed.
Just as they've been all over the internet, with some professing to hear "Yanny" (you are correct, at least to this writer).
And some claiming to hear "Laurel" (Huh? There's no way. Do you also listen to William Hung and claim that he's a greatest singer ever or something?)
According to The New York Times, Dr. Jody Kreiman, a principal investigator at the voice perception laboratory at UCLA, guessed that the "acoustic patterns for the utterance are midway between those for the two words."
"The energy concentrations for Ya are similar to those for La," Kreiman said. "N is similar to R. I is close to L."
Huh?
Perhaps it's best to agree to disagree.
Because as they say in the courtroom, the jury definitely is out.
