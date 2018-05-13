Artist, poet publish book about heroin overdose victims

Poet Mary Ellen D’Angelo-Lombardi, left, and artist Anne Marie Zanfagna display their book on Monday, May 7, 2018 in Plaistow, N.H. The book, called “Portraits, Poems & Heroin: 30 Souls Tell the Story,” combines poetry D’Angelo-Lombardi wrote about her son’s friend who died of an overdose with portraits Zanfagna painted of her daughter and other overdose victims. Holly Ramer AP Photo