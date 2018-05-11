Hungary talent show for classical musicians gets US, UK deal

In this photo taken on April 4, 2018, contestant Teo Gertler performs on “Virtuosos,” a Hungarian talent show for classical musicians, in Budapest, Hungary. Producers of a Hungarian talent show for young classical musicians say the rights to the program have been acquired for versions in the United States and Britain by a London-based production firm. Fulwell 73, which is partly owned by James Corden and produces his late-night talk show, signed the agreement with the production company of “Virtuosos,” led by founder Mariann Peller. Virtuosos Holding via AP Laszlo Tyukodi