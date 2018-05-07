How Childish Gambino's viral 'This Is America' music video references Stephon Clark

SHARE COPY LINK Rapper/singer Childish Gambino released the music video for his new song, "This is America," on Saturday. The song, an artistic criticism of gun violence, references Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man shot by Sacramento police in March. Emily Zentner

