Cannes: Bruce Willis to play famed Tyson trainer Cus D'Amato

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2014, file photo, Bruce Willis attends the 2014 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York. Willis has signed on to play Cus D’Amato in “Cornerman,” a film about the famed boxing trainer. The project was announced Monday, May 7, 2018, at the Cannes Film Festival, where it will be shopped for buyers. AP, File Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision