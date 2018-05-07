FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2014, file photo, Bruce Willis attends the 2014 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York. Willis has signed on to play Cus D’Amato in “Cornerman,” a film about the famed boxing trainer. The project was announced Monday, May 7, 2018, at the Cannes Film Festival, where it will be shopped for buyers.
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2014, file photo, Bruce Willis attends the 2014 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York. Willis has signed on to play Cus D’Amato in “Cornerman,” a film about the famed boxing trainer. The project was announced Monday, May 7, 2018, at the Cannes Film Festival, where it will be shopped for buyers. AP, File Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision
Cannes: Bruce Willis to play famed Tyson trainer Cus D'Amato

The Associated Press

May 07, 2018 08:05 AM

CANNES, France

Bruce Willis has signed on to play famed boxing trainer Cus D'Amato in a film titled "Cornerman."

The project was announced Monday at the Cannes Film Festival, where it will be shopped for buyers. Set in the 1980s, the film chronicles D'Amato's discovery of a 13-year-old Mike Tyson and their subsequent path to the heavyweight championship.

Producers said they will begin a search for a young actor to play Tyson.

Written and to be directed by Rupert Friend, it will be the British actor's feature directorial debut. In a statement, Friend described the film as about "a deep love between two ferocious talents."

