Five Things To Do Today, Sunday, May 6 | Piano recital, pow wow & big band dance

Sunday, May 6
Music: Piano Majors in Concert
The Fresno State piano majors are presenting their annual spring recital by performing pieces by Brahms, Chopin, Mendelssohn and Debussy. Fresno State, Wahlberg Recital Hall, 2380 E. Keats Ave., Fresno, 559-278-2337, fresnostate.edu/artshum/music, $5.
7 p.m.
Event: Pow Wow
The 27th annual pow wow features dance contests, cultural displays, arts and crafts booths, food vendors and various informational booths. Fresno State, O’Neill Park, Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/173049553518279.
11 a.m.
Music: Blake Jones and the Trike Shop
The band celebrates their new release with a special record release party. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, free.
6:30 p.m.
Event: Big Band Dance
Join the Central California Big Band Dance Society for an afternoon of big band music provided by the Knight Sounds Band. Lessons will be held 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. The Grand 1401, 1401 Fulton St., Fresno, 559-801-6308, www.bigbanddancing.com, $20.
1-4:30 p.m.
Event: Backpacking Basics
Learn how to choose a pack, select proper clothing and footwear and get important tips on trail etiquette and “leave no trace” principles. REI, 7810 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-261-4168, www.rei.com/event/backpacking-basics/fresno/204466.
2-3:30 p.m.
