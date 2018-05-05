Five Things To Do Today, Saturday, May 5 | Cinco De Mayo, silent movies & taiko

Saturday, May 5
Event: Vineyard’s 38th anniversary celebration
The farmers market celebrates the start of its 39th season with a 10 a.m. performance by Mariachi Guadalupe and two taco trucks. Richard Erganian opened the market on May 3, 1980. Vineyard Farmers Market, 100 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno, www.vineyardfarmersmarket.com.
7 a.m.-noon
Music: El Violin’s Cinco De Mayo
Patrick Contreras has a sound that is best described as Chicano violin music, blending mariachi, rock, soul and hip hop. The show features Jubilee, Kinzie Rose and the Irene Gonzalez Project. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $10.
8:30 p.m.
Event: Cinco de Chihuahua
The Puppy Palooza features a margarita tent, gourmet appetizers and taco bar, live music by Night Heat, a raffle and silent auction. Proceeds will benefit the Animal Compassion Team. 11933 E. Shaw Ave., Clovis, 559-447-1471, www.facebook.com/events/1386967528080601 $45.
5-9 p.m.
Event: TAO – Drum Heart
Japan’s renowned taiko drumming group brings the centuries-old art form to the stage with drumming, choreography and storytelling. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com, $25-$65.
7-8 p.m.
Event: Nate’s Silent Movies
Catch a screening of the 1928 silent film “The Camerman,” starring Buster Keaton as a photographer who ditches his career to become a news camerman to win the affection of Sally, a secretary for the newsreel department at MGM. With live piano music by Nate Butler. The Revue, 620 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/416274385493778.
8 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments