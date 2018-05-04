Five Things To Do Today, Friday, May 4 | Star Wars night & Fresno State theater

Friday, May 4
Event: ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’
University Theatre presents Tennessee Williams’ Pulitzer Prize-winning drama set in the New Orleans French Quarter during the 1940s. Directed by Kathleen McKinley, performances continue through May 12. Fresno State, John Wright Theatre, 5201 S. Maple Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/160351837968735, $10-$17.
7:30 p.m.
Event: Star Wars Night
Meet all your favorite characters from the 501st Legion as they roam around the park as the Fresno Grizzlies face the Sacramento River Cats. Stick around for postgame fireworks. Chukchansi Park, 1800 Tulare St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/973639256122901.
7:05 p.m.
Event: Evening on the Savannah
Take advantage of special extended hours every Friday in May. Enjoy food and drink specials and live entertainment while watching the sunset over the savannahs in African Adventure. Tonight’s live music features the Eva Scow Band. Fresno Chaffee Zoo, 894 W. Belmont Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/297347100799144, $12.95.
5-8 p.m.
Music: Two Owls
The electronic duo from Los Angeles will perform with Swage and Kayoh. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $15.
9 p.m.
Event: Screening of ‘A Billion Colour Story’
The CineCulture film series presents this 2016 film about Hari, a Mumbai boy with a Hindu mother and a Muslim father. Fresno State, Peters Auditorium, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, cineculture.csufresno.edu.
5:30 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments