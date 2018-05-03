Fans wait to pick up their will call tickets outside Warnors Theatre on the first night of the Neil Young and Crazy Horse concert on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Young and Crazy Horse last performed together in 2014.
Much of the same, with a few notable differences, at Neil Young's second Fresno show

By Joshua Tehee

JTehee@fresnobee.com

May 03, 2018 10:47 AM

The Horse (or, Neil Young and Crazy Horse to some) returned to the stage in Fresno on Wednesday night, for the the second in a three-night stint at Warnors Theatre.

The question for many fans (especially those without tickets to all three shows) was whether the set list would change drastically, given that there was baby grand piano that sat unplayed Tuesday night and that Young never donned his signature harmonic rig.

For the most part, the band stuck with the previous night's set list, running through the reverb laden heavies ("Cortez the Killer" was a highlight of Tuesday night's show) and twangier tunes ("Too Far Gone").

There were some notable exceptions.

Fans at Wednesday night's show were treated to "Everybody Knows This is Nowhere" (from the 1969 album of the same name) and "The Losing End (When You're On)" (in place of Tuesday night's encore tune "Roll Another Number").

The last Fresno show happens tonight and the band plays Saturday and Sunday in Bakersfield.

Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee

Set list for Warnors Theatre, May 2

Via Sugar Mountain

Big Time

Country Home

Don't Cry No Tears

Winterlong

World On A String

Scattered (Let's Think About Livin')

F*!#in' Up

Too Far Gone

Only Love Can Break Your Heart

Cinnamon Girl

Cortez The Killer

Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere

Mansion On The Hill

Like A Hurricane

Encore: The Losing End

