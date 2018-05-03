Much of the same, with a few notable differences, at Neil Young's second Fresno show

The Horse (or, Neil Young and Crazy Horse to some) returned to the stage in Fresno on Wednesday night, for the the second in a three-night stint at Warnors Theatre.
The question for many fans (especially those without tickets to all three shows) was whether the set list would change drastically, given that there was baby grand piano that sat unplayed Tuesday night and that Young never donned his signature harmonic rig.
For the most part, the band stuck with the previous night's set list, running through the reverb laden heavies ("Cortez the Killer" was a highlight of Tuesday night's show) and twangier tunes ("Too Far Gone").
There were some notable exceptions.
Fans at Wednesday night's show were treated to "Everybody Knows This is Nowhere" (from the 1969 album of the same name) and "The Losing End (When You're On)" (in place of Tuesday night's encore tune "Roll Another Number").
The last Fresno show happens tonight and the band plays Saturday and Sunday in Bakersfield.
Set list for Warnors Theatre, May 2
Via Sugar Mountain
Big Time
Country Home
Don't Cry No Tears
Winterlong
World On A String
Scattered (Let's Think About Livin')
F*!#in' Up
Too Far Gone
Only Love Can Break Your Heart
Cinnamon Girl
Cortez The Killer
Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere
Mansion On The Hill
Like A Hurricane
Encore: The Losing End
