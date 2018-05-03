Five Things To Do Today, Thursday, May 3 | ArtHop, Versace show & a public forum

Thursday, May 3
Event: ArtHop
It’s the first Thursday of the month which means several downtown and Tower District venues will open their doors for art shows. www.fresnoartscouncil.org/arthop
5-8 p.m.
Event: Tribute to Versace Fashion Show
The evening includes a Versace-inspired fashion show with pieces created by fashion merchandising students, live music, an art show and mocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Fresno City College Rose Garden, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, www.eventbrite.com/e/a-tribute-to-versace-fashion-show-fcc-fashion-week-tickets-43889743404, $20.
6 p.m.
Event: Public Forum
Fresno State president Joseph Castro invites the public to participate in a community forum focusing on tweets by professor Randa Jarrar and the controversy they sparked. Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/2049128212043061.
7-8:30 p.m.
Event: JoJo’s Fiesta de Mayo
Get an early start on Cinco de Mayo festivities with a show featuring Mariachi Alas De Plata. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $10.
8:30 p.m.
Event: Author reading
The Master of Fine Arts Program in Creative Writing presents an evening with Steven Church as part of the Fresno Poets’ Association reading series. He is the author of the non-fiction book “I’m Just Getting to the Disturbing Part: On Work, Fear and Fatherhood.” Fresno State, Alice Peters Auditorium, 525 N. Backer Ave., Fresno, 559-278-1569, www.fresnostate.edu/artshum/english/degrees-programs/mfa.
7 p.m.
