German looted art restitution project shows 1st results

Roger Strauch, a representative for the heirs of German-Jewish newspaper publisher Rudolf Mosse, poses in front of the marble sculpture Susanna by the artist Reinhold Begas at the 'Neue Nationalgalerie in Berlin, Wednesday, May 2, 2018. The sculpture, once belonged to Jewish-German newspaper publisher Rudolf Mosse, is one of nine works which restituted from the collections and now are parts of Berlin's state museums. Markus Schreiber AP Photo