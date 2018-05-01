Fans gather to pick up their tickets on the first of three concerts by rocker Neil Young and the band Crazy Horse at the Warnors Theatre in Fresno for three nights on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Young hasn't performed with Crazy Horse in four years. Craig Kohlruss
Entertainment

An oldie but goodie: Fresno fans flock to see Neil Young perform at Warnors Theatre

By Bryant-Jon Anteola

bjanteola@fresnobee.com

The Fresno Bee

May 01, 2018 09:32 PM

Fresno fans excitedly gathered to watch Neil Young perform in his first night at Warnors Theatre.

It was the first of three nights that Young was set to perform in Fresno after Young and Crazy Horse announced set of concert dates for the first time in four years.

warszawski_neil_02.JPG
Fans wait to pick up their will call tickets outside Warnors Theatre on the first night of the Neil Young and Crazy Horse concert on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Young and Crazy Horse last performed together in 2014.
Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee

“Neil Young is life,” hardcore Neil Young fan Matthew Nieszop said outside of the venue.

Tuesday’s performance was considered to be the more exciting of the three dates, with the band going in unrehearsed.

Tickets still were available for Wednesday’s and Thursday’s showing, ranging from $69.50-$199.50.

warszawski_neil_01.JPG
