An oldie but goodie: Fresno fans flock to see Neil Young perform at Warnors Theatre

Fresno fans excitedly gathered to watch Neil Young perform in his first night at Warnors Theatre.
It was the first of three nights that Young was set to perform in Fresno after Young and Crazy Horse announced set of concert dates for the first time in four years.
“Neil Young is life,” hardcore Neil Young fan Matthew Nieszop said outside of the venue.
Tuesday’s performance was considered to be the more exciting of the three dates, with the band going in unrehearsed.
Tickets still were available for Wednesday’s and Thursday’s showing, ranging from $69.50-$199.50.
