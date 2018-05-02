Five Things To Do Today, Wednesday, May 2 | ‘Elvis’ dinner show, comedy & aerobics

Wednesday, May 2
Event: Barbara Bush memorial
The community is invited to participate in a memorial for the former First Lady. Fresno State, Free Speech Area, 5241 N. Maple Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1501766513266546.
7-8 p.m.
Event: ‘Elvis’ dinner show
Jeremy “Elvis” Pearce entertains the dinner crowd. DiCicco’s, 408 Clovis Ave., Clovis, 559-779-9139, www.jeremyelvispearce.com/DiCiccos.html, $25.
6-9 p.m.
Event: ‘Be Empowered’
Join Rev. Jack Elliot every Wednesday in May for guidance on how to live a more abundant life through self awareness. Center for Spiritual Living, 723 W. Clinton Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/451024268667740.
6:30 p.m.
Event: Just the Tips Comedy Show
Feather Da’Wyz has worked alongside some of the biggest names in comedy while touring across the country and is the most requested comedian at Slice of Comedy. Henry’s Cantina, 622 Fifth St., Clovis, 559-416-9120, www.facebook.com/events/2054488298147952.
8 p.m.
Event: Dance aerobics
Get in shape with aerobics to big band, ballroom and Latin music. Classes are $25 per month. Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-970-8286, www.facebook.com/events/575304472818807.
8:30 a.m.
