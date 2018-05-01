Five Things To Do Today, Tuesday, May 1 | Neil Young, FCC orchestra & ninja warriors

Tuesday, May 1
Concert: Neil Young and Crazy Horse
Neil Young joins Crazy Horse onstage for the first time in four years with a three-night stint in Fresno, beginning tonight. Nils Lofgren, current E Street band member and collaborator on classics like “After the Gold Rush” and “Tonight’s the Night,” will also perform. Warnors Center for the Performing Arts, 1400 Fulton St., Fresno, www.etix.com/ticket/v/13301, $69.50-$199.50.
8 p.m.
Music: Community Symphony Orchestra
Jeffrey T. Sandersier will conduct the program featuring pieces by Franz von Suppé, Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov and Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov. Fresno City College Old Administration Building, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, 559-442-8221, www.facebook.com/events/264288727446255, $8, $6 seniors.
7 :30 p.m.
Event: SUP basics
Stand-up paddleboarding is taking the paddling community by storm. Learn more about the sport and find out what equipment is necessary. REI, 7810 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-261-4168, www.rei.com/event/sup-stand-up-paddleboarding-basics/fresno/204463, free.
6-7:30 p.m.
Event: Ninja Warrior training
Learn the skills to become a ninja warrior. Designed for children ages 7 and older. Skywalk, 10432 Highway 41, Madera, www.facebook.com/events/359996827846740, free.
6-7 p.m.
Event: Book club
This month’s literary selection is “Behold: The Dreamers,” a novel by Imbolo Mbue about two New York City families during the 2008 financial crisis. The book was selected by Oprah Winfrey for her book club in 2017. Visalia Branch Library, 200 W. Oak Ave., Visalia, 559-713-2703, www.facebook.com/events/874699272714192.
6:30-7:45 p.m.
