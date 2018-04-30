Five Things To Do Today, Monday, April 30 | 10-minute plays & the cannabis business

Monday, April 30
Event: Michael Beschloss
The President’s Lecture Series features Emmy Award-winning presidential historian and best-selling author Michael Beschloss. He will follow up his speech, “Leadership in American Politics,” with a Q&A. Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/200214997448832.
6 p.m.
Event: Teasers
An evening of 10-minute plays, all written, performed and directed by students. Fresno City College, Studio 105 Theatre, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1501947276526478, $5.
4-10 p.m.
Event: How to Grow Your Cannabis Business
Learn how social media can impact the growth of your business, including creating a marketing plan, social media tips and how to generate new clients. Hilton Garden Inn, 520 W. Shaw Ave., Clovis, 847-250-0600, www.facebook.com/events/140021870170042.
6:30 p.m.
Event: Mitch Burrow
The Marine Corps veteran served in Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003 before settling into a manufacturing job and realizing he didn’t like it. He’s since gone on to discover his true calling: stand-up comedy. DiCicco’s, 408 Clovis Ave., Clovis, 559-312-6032, www.eventbrite.com/e/just-the-tips-monday-headlining-mitch-burrow-comedy-showopen-mic-tickets-45568335117, free.
7:30 p.m.
Community: Vocational Nurse Program
Learn what it takes to become a vocational nurse, from hands-on experience to clinical externships and the prerequisites required. The core program begins July 2. Gurnick Academy, 7335 N. Palm Bluffs Ave., Fresno, 559-222-1903, www.facebook.com/events/157831528380630.
8 a.m.-2 p.m.
