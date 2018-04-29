Five Things To Do Today, Sunday, April 29 | Clovis Rodeo & Leonard Bernstein’s 100th

Sunday, April 29
Event: Clovis Rodeo
The 104th Clovis Rodeo weekend comes to a close today with the final rodeo performance and championship. A speical kids rodeo, in partnership with Break the Barriers, will begin at noon. Clovis Rodeo Grounds, 748 Rodeo Drive, Clovis, www.clovisrodeo.com, $20.
2 p.m.
Music: Celebrating Leonard Bernstein at 100 Years
Join Fresno Community Chorus’s Master Chorale for a concert celebrating Leonard Bernstein’s 100th birthday will a performance of his “Chichester Psalms” featuring countertenor Clifton Massey. Paul Shaghoian Concert Hall, 2770 E. International Ave., Fresno, Fresno, 559-709-6245, events.ticketprinting.com/event/Celebrating-Leonard-Bernstein-At-100-Years-25701, $25.
3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Music: Broadway on Van Ness
The Big Red Church continues the longstanding tradition of presenting musical favorites from Broadway. A reception and silent auction will begin at 4 p.m. First Congregational Church, 2131 N. Van Ness Blvd., 559-227-8489, bigredchurch.org/bovn, $45-$60.
5 p.m.
Event: Mini Maker Faire and Fresno Grizzlies
The sixth annual fair features robots, wood projects, ceramics, electronics, science, giant games, metal arts and more. It precedes the Fresno Grizzlies-Tacoma Rainiers game that begins at 12:05 p.m. Chukchansi Park, 1800 Tulare St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/218460265382905.
11 a.m.
Music: Jordan Feliz
The Christian contemporary singer brings “The Future Tour” to his hometown, joined by Blanca and For All Seasons. His hits include “The River” and this year’s “Witness.” Clovis Hills Community Church, 10590 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 714-545-8900, transparentproductions.com/events/jordan-feliz-clovis, $20-$40.
7 p.m.
