Five Things To Do Today, Saturday, April 28 | Randy Bachman, AsianFest & NASA rocks

Saturday, April 28
Concert: Randy Bachman
The musician is best known as lead guitarist, songwriter and founding member of The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive. During his five-decade career, he’s earned 120 platinum, gold and silver record awards and topped the charts several times. Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $35-$80.
8 p.m.
Event: AsianFest 2018
Celebrate the Asian culture with community performers, martial artists and cultural organizations. Enjoy exhibits, crafts and food, an anime gaming center and Year of the Dog entertainment and activities. Fresno City College, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, 559-443-8688, free.
11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Event: Maria Bamford
The standup comedian and actress is star of the semi-autobiographical Netflix comedy series “Lady Dynamite” and was the first female comic to have two “Comedy Central Presents” specials. She’s also had a recurring role on “Arrested Development” and the ABC hit “Fresh Off the Boat.” Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $30-$35.
8 p.m.
Event: NASA Moon Rocks & Meteorites
See lunar rocks and meteorite samples from NASA. Lunar rocks can be as much as 3.6 billion years old and meteorites are left-over materials from when the solar system formed. Fresno State, East Engineering Building, San Ramon Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/211569259599936.
7-8 p.m.
Event: Glorious Garden Tour
Tour four homes in Madera and the Three Sisters Demonstration Garden at Madera Community College, 30277 Ave. 12, Madera, 559-674-9131, ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=17664, $25, free at the demonstration garden.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments