Five Things To Do Today, Friday, April 27 | Gordon Lightfoot & “The Wizard of Oz”

Friday, April 27
Music: Gordon Lightfoot
The Canadian folk singer-songwriter found success in the 1960s and 1970s with hits like “For Lovin’ Me,” “Early Morning Rain” and “Steel Rail Blues.” Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $41.50-$71.50.
8 p.m.
Music: Philip Lorenz Memorial Keyboard Concert Series
American pianist Jeremy Denk is known for his musical interpretations and will play pieces by Mozart, Beethoven, Schumann and Prokofiev. Fresno State, Concert Hall, 2380 E. Keats Ave., Fresno, 559-278-2337, www.keyboardconcerts.com/concerts/season-46/jeremy-denk, $25, $18 seniors.
8 p.m.
Event: Screening of ‘The Wizard of Oz’
The 1939 classic returns to the big screen for one night. A tornado sweeps Dorothy and Toto away from a farm in Kansas to the magical land of Oz where she finds new friends on her journey to see the Wizard and finally return home. Crest Theatre, 1170 Broadway Plaza, www.facebook.com/events/597398437319082, $5.
8 p.m.
Music: Bill Clifton’s Chicken & Whiskey Band
The outdoor concert features Paul Chaney, Bill Clifton, Jeff Henry and Craig Carter. Tioga Sequoia Brewery, 745 Fulton St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/612700432394965.
7:30 p.m.
Event: ‘Nana’s Naughty Knickers’
Bridget and her grandmother are about to become roommates when she discovers her sweet grandma is running an illegal boutique out of her apartment, selling hand-made knickers to every senior citizen in New York City. Ice House Theatre, 410 E. Race Ave., Visalia, 559-734-3900, visaliaplayers.org, $16-$20.
7:30 p.m.
