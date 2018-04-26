The Latest: Bears take Georgia LB Smith so shore up defense

File-This March 20, 2018, file photo shows running back Saquon Barkley catching a football during Penn State NFL football Pro Day in State College, Pa. Barkley is the best player in this year's draft. Yet he might not go in the first handful of picks Thursday night. Huh? Blame the desperation to find quarterbacks in great part for the possibility that the Penn State All-America running back could fall well below where his talent, character and versatility warrant. Gene J. Puskar, File AP Photo