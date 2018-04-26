Five Things To Do Today, Thursday, April 26 | Bull riding, Janson at Clovis Rodeo

Thursday, April 26
Event: ‘The Heiress’
It’s opening night for the tale of love and betrayal as a wealthy spinster becomes engaged to the man of her dreams. Performances continue through June 17. 2nd Space Theatre, 928 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-266-0660, www.2ndspacetheatre.com, $20, $18 seniors and students.
7:30 p.m.
Event: Clovis Rodeo
The 104th Clovis Rodeo kicks off with PBR bull riding and concert featuring Chris Janson. The weekend continues with rodeo performances Friday through Sunday. Friday night’s concert features Cam; Saturday begins with a parade and an after-rodeo party and dance. Clovis Rodeo Grounds, 748 Rodeo Drive, Clovis, www.clovisrodeo.com.
6:30 p.m.
Event: State of Downtown
Join the Downtown Fresno Partnership for an annual rundown from local community members and businesses on the current status of programs and what can be expected in the future. The Downtown Club, 2120 Kern St., 559-490-9966, downtownfresno.org/event/2018-state-of-downtown, $40.
5-7 p.m.
Event: Tacos, Brews & Jams
Enjoy tacos from Taqueria La Authentica and Don Taco Delgadillo, live music by Saltwater and Bear Claw Spruce, desserts, a retro video game station and, of course, plenty of craft beer on tap. Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company, 745 Fulton St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1266362686829204.
5-10 p.m.
Event: Geekwise Academy Student Showcase
What is Geekwise Academy? Hear from current and former students as they present what they have created in class as well as projects they’ve completed on their own time. Bitwise Stadium 700 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/132469387602124.
6-7:30 p.m.
