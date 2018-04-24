Oscar Hernández will be performing at Roger Rocka’s with the Latin Jazz Ambassadors
Five Things To Do Today, Wednesday, April 25 | Jazz, Painting, Bingo and more

April 24, 2018 01:10 PM

Wednesday, April 25

Music : Latin Jazz Ambassadors featuring Oscar Hernández

The only Latin Jazz big band between San Francisco and Los Angeles will perform the music of Mr. Hernández, a three-time Grammy winning pianist. Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theater, 1226 N. Wishon Ave, Fresno, 559-266-9494, www.facebook.com/events/193799974549637,

7:30-9:30 p.m.

Event: Paint & Sip “Country Chic Boots”

Kick off Rodeo Week with a FUNdraiser for Heart of the Horse Therapy Ranch. They will donate $8 of each seat sold from this Painting it Forward event. Pinot’s Pallette, 6763 N. Palm Ave., Fresno, www.pinotspalette.com/fresno/event/233329, $38 per painter.

7 p.m.

Event: Bingo Night

Your buy-in gets you 20 games with possible payouts from $175 to $250, with an extra game at 6:15 p.m. Get $5 off during your birthday month. American Legion Post 509, 3509 N. First St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/148256649125711/?event_time_id=148256735792369, $20.

6:30 p.m.

Event: Open Mic/Art Gallery Startup

Figures of Creation is having a startup open mic and art gallery night. Registration required. M Street Arts Complex, 1419 M St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/302433100288697.

6-8 p.m.

Class: Clicker 101 “Basic Manners” Class

This class is a fast and fun way to teach your dog basic manners. This class covers beginning behaviors and is a six-week course. Pet Medical Center and Spa, 621 W. Fallbrook Ave., Fresno, 559-436-4444, www.facebook.com/events/1909256489085865, $100 .

6-7 p.m.

