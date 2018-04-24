Five Things To Do Today, Tuesday, April 24 | Armenian Genocide 103rd Commemoration

Tuesday, April 24
Event: Armenian Genocide Commemoration
Commemorate the 103rd anniversary of the 1915 Armenian Genocide with a laying of flowers, presentation of flags, religious service and civic service featuring keynote speakers Khatchig Mouradian and Fresno State President Joseph Castro. The events begins at 6 p.m. at the Armenian Genocide monument at Fresno State. www.facebook.com/events/927537054077697.
6 p.m.
Music: Spring Concert
Enjoy a brass, woodwind and percussion concert with special guests, the Russell S. Howland Woodwind Choir. Fresno City College Theatre, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, 559-442-8221, www.facebook.com/events/1782934038413113, $8, $6 seniors.
7:30-9 p.m.
Event: Story Party
Spend an evening connecting with others, laughing and sharing true dating stories. From outrageous tales of being stood up, to first dates and blind dates, everyone is sure to relate to the dating tales. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $25.
8 p.m.
Event: Search and Rescue in the High Sierra
Dean Rosnau will speak about his new memoir “The Shortest Straw” and share his experiences after 44 years of climbing, 33 of which he spent as a member of the search and rescue team in the eastern high Sierra. REI, 7810 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-261-4168, www.rei.com/event/the-shortest-straw-search-and-rescue-in-the-high-sierra/fresno/195552, free.
6-8 p.m.
Music: Tulare County Youth Orchestras
The Tulare County Symphony League presents the concert featuring local youth performing classical music. Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, free.
7 :30 p.m.
