Country star Dwight Yoakam performs in Hanford. Special to The Bee

Entertainment

Five Things To Do Today, Sunday, April 22 | Dwight Yoakam, symphony & pet expo

April 22, 2018 04:26 AM

Sunday, April 22

Event: Dwight Yoakam

The country singer released his first album in 1986 and has since sold more than 25 albums worldwide and won multiple Grammy Awards. His latest release, 2016’s “Swimmin’ Pools, Movie Stars,” pays homage to his love of bluegrass. Hanford Fox Theatre, 326 N. Irwin St., Hanford, 559-584-7823, www.foxhanford.com, $59-$79.

7 p.m.

Music: Sequoia Symphony Orchestra

The orchestra ends its season by performing Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 9.” Violinist YuEun Kim will perform a piece by Mendelssohn. L.J. Williams Community Theatre, 1001 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-732-8600, www.sequoiasymphonyorchestra.com, $22-$45.

3 p.m.

Event: Reptile and Pet Expo

Pet an alligator, see a sloth and see the latest in toys, treats and pet food. Fresno Fairgrounds, Commerce Building, 1121 S. Chance Ave., Fresno, www.cvreptileexpo.com, $12, $8 ages 3-12.

3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Event: Renaissance Faire

Travel back in time as you make your way through encampments and mingle with blacksmiths, knights and even Queen Elizabeth. Catch jugglers, magicians, storytellers and the jousters, The Knights of Mayhem. Shop leather goods, time-period clothing, handcrafted jewelry and more. Plaza Park, 786 S. Plaza St., Visalia, www.facebook.com/events/337213293430433, $12, $8 seniors and children.

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Event: Festival de los Niños

Univision hosts the annual celebration, celebrated as Dia de los Niños in Mexico, a day to recognize the importance of children. Several booths will be set up throughout the park and live entertainment begins at 1 p.m., including mariachi bands and solo artists. Fresno Chaffee Zoo, 894 W. Belmont Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/423347674766796, $12.95, $7.95 seniors and ages 2-11.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

