Five Things To Do Today, Saturday, April 21 | LitHop, farm show & garden tour

Saturday, April 21
Event: LitHop
More than 150 readers will take part in more than 40 events at various Tower District locations as part of the fundraiser founded by former Fresno Poet Laureate Lee Herrick. American Book Award winner Carmen Giménez Smith is this year’s headline reader. The author of a memoir and six poetry collections, including “Milk and Filth,” will read at 7 p.m. at Fresno City College’s Old Administration Building, 1101 E. University Ave. For details and a lineup of all events and readers, visit lithopfresno.wordpress.com.
1-8 p.m.
Event: Wondrous Tales of Old Japan
A collection of Japanese folk tales presented in the style of Kabuki theatre, a traditional drama with singing, dancing and miming. Tales include “Momotaro: The Peach Boy,” “Urashimataro: The Enchanted Fisherman” and “Yuki Onna: The Snow Woman.” Fresno State, Dennis & Cheryl Woods Theatre, 2380 E. Keats Ave., Fresno, free.
11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Event: California Antique Farm Equipment Show
Bring the family out for the tractor parade at 11 a.m. and stick around for antique displays, swap meet, boutique shopping, kids zone, food trucks and more. International Agri-Center, 4500 S. Laspina St., Tulare, 559-688-1030, www.antiquefarmshow.org, $5.
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Event: Spring open house
See how injured and orphaned wildlife are rehabilitated before returning to their natural habitats. Pack a picnic lunch and check out Tonka, a young mountain lion in her outdoor enclosure. Critter Creek Wildlife Station, 36710 Sand Creek Road, Squaw Valley, 559-338-2415, www.crittercreek.org, donations.
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Event: 2018 Spring Garden Tour and Plant Sale
Tour a diverse selection of private gardens to get tips, ideas and inspiration for your own backyard. The event also includes the Fresno County Master Gardeners plant sale featuring thousands of perennials, herbs, vegetables and annuals. The plant sale will take place at Garden of the Sun, 1750 N. Winery Ave., Fresno, 559-456-4151, ucanr.edu/sites/mgfresno, $35 for garden tour, plant sale admission free.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments