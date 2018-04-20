Five Things To Do Today, Friday, April 20 | Vintage Days and Cheech & Chong

Friday, April 20
Event: Vintage Days
The largest student-planned celebration is expected to attract over 50,000 visitors during its three-day run. Featuring food and game booths, live music, arts and crafts, a beer and wine garden, kids zone, car show and a screening of “Coco.” Fresno State, www.facebook.com/events/1739326496145446.
10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Event: ‘Legally Blonde – The Musical’
Children’s Musical Theatreworks brings the award-winning musical to stage. Follow Elle Woods as she transforms from sorority sister to Harvard Law student after her life is turned upside down by a breakup. Performances continue through April 22. Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 2425 Fresno St., Fresno, 866-973-9610, www.cmtworks.org, $14-$22.
7:30 p.m.
Event: Screening of ‘Cheech & Chong’s Up In Smoke’
Celebrate the 40th anniversary of the 1978 film with a special screening starring Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong as two stoners who unknowingly smuggle a van made of marijuana from Mexico to Los Angeles. Crest Theatre, 1170 Broadway Plaza, www.facebook.com/events/153550828695458, $6.
8 p.m.
Music: ‘The Gondoliers’
Fresno State’s Opera Theatre presents the story of complicated love triangles by Gilbert and Sullivan. A second performance will be held at 3 p.m. April 22. Fresno State, Wahlberg Recital Hall, 2380 E. Keats Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1802479956725891, $10, $8 seniors.
8 p.m.
Event: Screening of ‘The Other Side of Home’
The Cineculture Film Series presents the documentary about the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. Director Naré Mkrtchyan will discuss her film following the screening. Fresno State, Peters Auditorium, 5010 N. Woodrow Ave., Fresno, 559-278-2669, fresnostate.edu/artshum/armenianstudies, free.
5:30 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments