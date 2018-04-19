Five Things To Do Today, Thursday, April 19 | A Taste of Spring & the Dixie Dregs

Thursday, April 19
Concert: Dixie Dregs
The band features Rod Morgenstein, Andy West, Allen Sloan, Steve Davidowski and Steve Morse in a mostly instrumental band playing hard rock, southern rock, progressive metal and even classical. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $35-$75.
8 p.m.
Event: That Kidney Show
Aileen and Tony Imperatrice will share their recent experience with organ donation after the local artist donated her kidney to help her husband. Betty Rodriguez Regional Library, 3040 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-600-9245, free.
7 p.m.
Music: Declan McKenna
The English singer, songwriter and musician found fame when he won the Glastonbury Festival’s emerging talent competition in 2015. He’s since played Coachella and released his first studio album, “What Do You Think About the Car?” in 2017. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $16.
7 p.m.
Event: Taste of Spring
Fresno State Winery’s biggest event of the semester features live music, appetizers, wine tasting, white wine sangria and sherry tasting. Fresno State Winery, 2360 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/590327314660328, $15.
5:30-8 p.m.
Music: Wildflowers
The musical tribute to the Tom Petty album is produced by local musicians. Proceeds raised from the special performance will benefit Mended Little Hearts of Fresno, a support program for parents of children with heart defects and heart disease. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, donations.
8:30 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments