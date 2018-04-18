Five Things To Do Today, Wednesday, April 18 | Town hall lecture series & Shakespeare

Wednesday, April 18
Event: San Joaquin Valley Town Hall Lecture
John Walsh, best known as the host of the long-running show, “America’s Most Wanted,” will speak on how he became an advocate for missing children after the disappearance of his son. His work led to the founding of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 559-445-8100, valleytownhall.com/speakers, $40.
10:30 a.m.
Event: Woodward Shakespeare Festival reading
Tonight’s program includes a dramatic reading from William Shakespeare’s plays “Othello” and “Richard II.” Fig Garden Regional Library, 3071 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno, 559-600-4071, fresnolibrary.org, free.
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Event: Fresno FC
Fresno’s first professional soccer club will face the Tulsa Roughnecks FC. Chukchansi Park, 1800 Tulare St., Fresno, 559-320-2525, www.fresnofc.com.
7 p.m.
Event: Real Estate Forecast
Real estate industry leaders will discuss several sectors, including multi-family, residential, industrial, agricultural, office and retail, while viewing statistical data, market comparisons and future projects within Fresno County. DoubleTree by Hilton, 2233 Ventura St., Fresno, 559-476-2500, www.eventbrite.com/e/15th-annual-real-estate-forecast-tickets-44166764983?aff=efbeventtix, $40.
5:30 p.m.
Event: Screening of ‘Vertigo’
Alfred Hitchcock’s 1958 film stars James Stewart as a detective forced to retire after his fear of heights causes the death of a fellow officer. The movie is considered to be the director’s best work. Bitwise Industries, 700 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/122980918543707, free.
7 p.m.
