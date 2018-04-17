Five Things To Do Today, Tuesday, April 17 | Los Lonely Boys, story jam & climbing

Tuesday, April 17
Event: Los Lonely Boys
The Texas trio of Garza brothers features vocalist and guitarist Henry, bassist and vocalist Jojo and drummer Ringo. The band scored a Billboard No. 1 hit with “Heaven” in 2004. Their latest album, “Revelation,” was released in 2014. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $35.
8 p.m.
Event: Designing Fresno
Get the inside scoop on what goes into designing downtown Fresno’s signage and the new FAX Q and FAX 15 buses. Creative director and CEO Suzanne Bertz-Rosa will discuss the imagery representing Fresno. Bitwise Stadium, 700 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/573509859686267.
6 p.m.
Event: Knots and hitches for climbing
The class will focus on rope, knot strength and knot applications. Learn how to do the figure eight follow through, bowline and a variety of hitches that will help improve your climbing skills. REI, 7810 N. Blackstone Ave., 559-261-4168, www.rei.com/event/outdoor-rock-climbing-skills-knots-and-hitches/fresno/198189, $30.
6-7:30 p.m.
Music: Percussion ensemble
The Fresno Pacific University percussion ensemble will perform. Butler Church, 4884 E. Butler Ave., Fresno, 559-453-2267, $5.
7 p.m.
Event: Story Jam
Bring your true or slightly embellished stories of no particular theme to share. Betty Rodriguez Regional Library, 3040 N. Cedar Ave., 559-600-9245, www.fresnolibrary.org.
7-8 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments