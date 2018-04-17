Tex-Mex rock trio Los Lonely Boys performs at Fulton 55.
Five Things To Do Today, Tuesday, April 17 | Los Lonely Boys, story jam & climbing

April 17, 2018 12:22 AM

Tuesday, April 17

Event: Los Lonely Boys

The Texas trio of Garza brothers features vocalist and guitarist Henry, bassist and vocalist Jojo and drummer Ringo. The band scored a Billboard No. 1 hit with “Heaven” in 2004. Their latest album, “Revelation,” was released in 2014. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $35.

8 p.m.

Event: Designing Fresno

Get the inside scoop on what goes into designing downtown Fresno’s signage and the new FAX Q and FAX 15 buses. Creative director and CEO Suzanne Bertz-Rosa will discuss the imagery representing Fresno. Bitwise Stadium, 700 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/573509859686267.

6 p.m.

Event: Knots and hitches for climbing

The class will focus on rope, knot strength and knot applications. Learn how to do the figure eight follow through, bowline and a variety of hitches that will help improve your climbing skills. REI, 7810 N. Blackstone Ave., 559-261-4168, www.rei.com/event/outdoor-rock-climbing-skills-knots-and-hitches/fresno/198189, $30.

6-7:30 p.m.

Music: Percussion ensemble

The Fresno Pacific University percussion ensemble will perform. Butler Church, 4884 E. Butler Ave., Fresno, 559-453-2267, $5.

7 p.m.

Event: Story Jam

Bring your true or slightly embellished stories of no particular theme to share. Betty Rodriguez Regional Library, 3040 N. Cedar Ave., 559-600-9245, www.fresnolibrary.org.

7-8 p.m.

