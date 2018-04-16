Five Things To Do Today, Monday, April 16 | Tap takeover, senior recital & merengue

Monday, April 16
Event: Just the Tips Comedy Show
Los Angeles-based comic David Rosenberg has earned himself spots at San Francisco Comedy Competition, Best of the Fest at the San Luis Obispo Comedy Festival and several appearances on iHeartRadio. DiCicco’s, 408 Clovis Ave., Clovis, 559-312-6032, www.eventbrite.com/e/just-the-tips-monday-headlining-david-rosenberg-comedy-showopen-mic-tickets-44947600483, free.
7:30 p.m.
Event: Tap takeover
Oskar Blues Brewery offers a special selection of brews as they take over the self-pour taps. Me N Ed’s On Tap, 1731 W. Bullard Ave., www.facebook.com/events/1730447463690608.
4-10 p.m.
Music: Senior recital
Enjoy a special performance by Marc McGhee. Fresno State, Wahlberg Recital Hall, 2380 E. Keats Ave., Fresno, 559-707-1337, free.
7:30 p.m.
Event: Fresno Grizzlies
It’s Monday Madness as the Grizzlies face the Reno Aces. Get two reserved tickets, two hot dogs, two sodas, two Fresno Chaffee Zoo vouchers and two Pieology vouchers for $25. Chukchansi Park, 1800 Tulare St., Fresno, www.milb.com/index.jsp?sid=t259.
7:30 p.m.
Event: Tropical Monday
The central San Joaquin Valley is slowly starting to warm up again and that means a weekly tropical dance party featuring salsa, merengue, bachata and cumbia. The Square at Campus Pointe, 5050 N. Chestnut Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/231203630950698.
7:30 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments