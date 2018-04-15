Five Things To Do Today, Sunday, April 15 | Cultural faire, car show & concert band

Sunday, April 15
Event: Shinzen Spring Cultural Faire
The event combines cultural performances including Hmong music and dance with bonsai art competitions, arts and crafts vendors, food trucks and more. Shinzen Gardens at Woodward Park, 7775 N. Friant Road, Fresno, 559-840-1262, www.facebook.com/events/130666057653362.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Event: Old Town Clovis car show
More than 400 cars are expected to line the streets of Old Town Clovis, with awards given out in 17 categories. Enjoy live music, raffle prizes and food. Old Town Clovis, 559-298-5774, oldtownclovis.org/two-show-weekend-car-buffs.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Music: Fresno Community Concert Band
“Band Geeks and Proud of It” features the Sanger High School Wind Ensemble in a joint concert that includes Hindemith’s “March from Symphonic Metamorphosis” and Mendelssohn’s “Overture in C for Winds.” Paul Shaghoian Concert Hall, 2770 E. International Ave., Fresno, 559-440-9429, www.fresnocommunityband.org, $12.
3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Event: Camp cooking basics
Learn how to make quick-and-easy meals while outdoors. Training includes needed equipment to fuel, planning and preparation. REI, 7810 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-261-4168, www.rei.com/event/camp-cooking-basics-for-backpackers/fresno/198185, free.
1-3 p.m.
Music: Absolute Diamond
Pack a picnic lunch and bring the family out for a tribute concert playing all of Neil Diamond’s greatest hits. The event is all ages and pet friendly. CRU Winery, 20146 Road 21, Madera, www.facebook.com/events/2129346850413681, free.
1-4 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments