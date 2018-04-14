Spectators view cars and trucks lined up in Tower District for the annual car show.
Five Things To Do Today, Saturday, April 14 | Earth Day & Breakfast with the Animals

April 14, 2018 02:00 AM

Saturday, April 14

Concert: Crowder

The three-time Grammy-nominated contemporary Christian singer and songwriter is responsible for hits like “I Am” and “All My Hope.” He brings his “American Prodigal Tour 3.0” to town with special guests The Young Escape. Warnors Center for the Performing Arts, 1400 Fulton St., Fresno, 559-264-2848, tickets.warnors.org, $25-$80.

7 p.m.

Event: Earth Day 2018

“Let’s End Plastic Pollution” is the theme for this year’s Earth Day celebration, the largest in the central San Joaquin Valley. Enjoy kids activities and fun demonstrations, educational exhibits, food booths, live music and local artists. Radio Park, 2233 N. First St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/386968258435029.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Event: Tower District Car Show

Hundreds of hot rods and classic cars will line up along Olive Avenue for the 17th annual car show. The event includes a silent auction, raffle and awards. Tower District, www.facebook.com/events/2017073798617951.

8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Event: An Evening with the Philharmonic

The Fresno Philharmonic and director Rei Hotoda will perform an intimate classical music performance. Bitwise Stadium, 700 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-with-rei-hotoda-and-the-fresno-phil-tickets-44006418382?aff=efbeventtix, $12.

7:30 p.m.

Event: Breakfast with the Animals

Wake up early for a meal with the animals. Enjoy a stack of hot pancakes, sausage, coffee and orange juice while surrounded by the sights and sounds of the zoo. Fresno Chaffee Zoo, 894 W. Belmont Ave., Fresno, 559-498-5910, www.fresnochaffeezoo.org, $6-$18.

8:30-11:30 a.m.

