Five Things To Do Today, Friday, April 13 | Guitar summit & Fresno Filmworks

Friday, April 13
Music: Central Valley Guitar Summit
The Jose Antonio Rodriguez Flamenco Trio and Fresno City College’s Guitar Ensemble will perform. Fresno City College, Old Administration Building, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/233259143906301.
7:30 p.m.
Music: Screening of ‘Vazante’
Fresno Filmworks presents the debut feature film from Brazilian director Daniela Thomas. Set in 1820s Brazil, the film follows Antonio, a wealthy cattle herder who loses his wife during childbirth and then marries his late wife’s niece. The film is in Portuguese with English subtitles. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, fresnofilmworks.org, $10, $8 seniors and students.
5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Event: A Taste of Spring
The family friendly event features food trucks, live entertainment, wine tasting and activities for the kids and continues every Friday evening through May 25. Ramos Torres Winery, 1665 Simpson St., Kingsburg, 559-419-5159, free.
6-9 p.m.
Event: ‘Den of Thieves’
Fresno State’s Experimental Theatre Company presents its spring production, a dark comedy about survival and theft by Stephen Adly-Gurgis. Maggie is a recovering thief in a 12-step program who gets caught up in a robbery that lands her at the mercy of a gangster who offers her a deal. Performances continue through Sunday. Fresno State, Lab School 101, Fresno, 559-278-2216, universitytheatre@csufresno.edu.
7:30 p.m.
Event: Screening of ‘Friday the 13th Part II’
The 1981 slasher flick is the second installment of the “Friday the 13th” film series and marks the first time Jason Voorhees is known as the killer who terrorizes camp counselors at Crystal Lake. Hanford Fox Theatre, 326 N. Irwin St., Hanford, 559-584-7823, www.foxhanford.com, $5-$9.
7 p.m.
