$30,000 rumor? Tabloid paid for, spiked, salacious Trump tip

In this Wednesday, April 11, 2018, photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, walks along a sidewalk in New York. The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Trump’s New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran. Dino Sajudin signed a contract with American Media Inc. that barred him from discussing his tip with anyone. Cohen acknowledged to the AP that he had discussed Sajudin’s story with the magazine when the tabloid was working on it. He said he was acting as a Trump spokesman when he did so and denied knowing anything beforehand about the Enquirer payment to the ex-doorman. Seth Wenig AP Photo