Five Things To Do Today, Thursday, April 12 | Soul fest, Beatles tribute & guitarist

Thursday, April 12
Concert: Fresno Soul Fest
Charlie Wilson headlines a night of soul and R&B with Frankie J and Montell Jordan. With eight No. 1 singles and 11 Grammy Award nominations, Wilson – the former lead singer for The Gap Band – continues to sell out venues coast to coast in support of his latest album, “In It to Win It,” released earlier this year. Selland Arena, 700 M St., Fresno, 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com, $34.50-$69.50.
7:30 p.m.
Concert: Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles
Broadway in Fresno brings you the ultimate tribute band as it celebrates the 50th anniversary of the release of “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” during this psychedelic theatrical performance. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com, $36.50-$61.50.
7:30 p.m.
Music: Adrian Legg
The English guitarist has been called “impossible to categorize,” playing a custom electric and acoustic guitar that earned him “best acoustic fingerstyle” player four years in a row for his unique picking technique. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $17-$27.
8 p.m.
Event: Author Public Forum with David Sedlak
The author of “Water 4.0” will discuss the importance of making informed decisions about managing and updating water systems while understanding the latest technology. Fresno State, North Gym 118, Fresno, 559-278-2066, www.fresnostate.edu/jcast/news/news-2017-18/2018-04-12-david-sedlak-water4-author-presentation.html, free.
6 p.m.
Event: ‘Guys and Dolls’
Fresno Pacific University presents its spring musical about Sarah Brown’s mission to save the souls of sinners in New York City. Selma Arts Center, 1935 High St., Selma, 559-453-2267, 559-891-2238, www.fresno.edu/event/24251/spring-musical-guys-and-dolls, $18, $12 seniors and students.
7:30 p.m.
