Five Things To Do Today, Wednesday, April 11 | Aaron Lewis & cooking with flowers

April 11, 2018 12:08 AM

Wednesday, April 11

Concert: Aaron Lewis

The musician and songwriter is a founding member and lead vocalist for the alternative band, Staind. He embarked on a successful solo career in country music and released his second album, “Sinner,” in 2016. Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $44-$67.

7:30 p.m.

Event: Cooking with edible flowers

Fresno County Master Gardeners will teach you how to cook with edible flowers from your own garden; see demonstrations on how to use them in recipes. Garden of the Sun, 1750 N. Winery Ave., Fresno, 559-456-4151, ucanr.edu/sites/mgfresno, free.

9:30-11 a.m.

Event: Respite by the River

The San Joaquin River Parkway & Conservation begins its 2018 season of authors and musicians with a reading featuring Marisol Baca and music by Low Noon. Bring a picnic dinner and a blanket or lawn chairs and enjoy dinner on the Ranch House front lawn. The River Center, 11605 Old Friant Road, Fresno, 559-248-8480, riverparkway.org/index.php/things-to-do/respite-by-the-river, free.

6-8 p.m.

Event: Rodeo Kick-Off Concert

The 2018 rodeo season kicks off with a free concert featuring Trent Harmon, Casey Donahew and Stephanie Quayle. Sierra Vista Mall, 1050 Shaw Ave., Clovis, www.sierravistamall.com/event/Rodeo-Kick-Off-Concert/2145505149, free.

6 p.m.

Event: Drink & Draw

Show off your artistic skills with this month’s model doing three poses as “Goddess of Spring.” Bring your own art supplies. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com.

7-10 p.m.

