Pioneering black choreographer, director Donald McKayle dies

In this Jan. 25, 2012 photo provided by the University of California, Irvine, Donald McKayle watches a dancer in a studio on the campus of the UCI. McKayle, a modern dancer and choreographer who brought the black experience in America to the Broadway stage in musicals such as "Raisin" and "Sophisticated Ladies," has died. He was 87. His wife, Lea McKayle, told UCI that McKayle died Friday night, April 6, 2018. He was a UCI professor emeritus of dance. UCI via AP Michelle S. Kim