Five Things To Do Today, Tuesday, April 10 | Fresno Grizzlies are swinging into action

Tuesday, April 10
Event: Grizzlies opening day
Tickets are available for the Fresno Grizzlies 2018 home opener against the Tacoma Rainiers. Stick around after the game for opening-night fireworks. Chukchansi Park, 1800 Tulare St., Fresno, 559-320-8497, www.milb.com/index.jsp?sid=t259.
7:05 p.m.
Event: Poetry writing class
Join Fresno’s first poet laureate, James Tyner, for the basics of poetry writing, including imagery and metaphors. Betty Rodriguez Regional Library, 3040 N. Cedar Ave, Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/608923019447009.
7 p.m.
Event: Backpacking through the Central Sierra
Learn about local wilderness south of Yosemite and north of Kings Canyon national parks. Join Chris Casado, co-founder of the Hell for Sure challenge, as he shares some of his favorite 30- to 50-mile Central Sierra routes. REI, 7810 N. Blackstone Ave., 559-261-4168, www.rei.com/event/backpacking-the-central-sierra/fresno/198100.
7-8:30 p.m.
Event: Unity Through Diversity
The Reedley College Multicultural Club invites the community to its panel discussion featuring community members and students who will discuss their identities and experiences. Enjoy food and beverages from Salvadoran, Indian, Arab and Mexican cultures. Reedley College cafeteria, 995 N. Reed Ave., Reedley, rebecca.alhaider@reedleycollege.edu.
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Event: Standing Rock film screening
“Awake: A Dream from Standing Rock” is a collaborative documentary created in three chapters, each by a different filmmaker, turned into a feature film that follows the historic NoDAPL, a native-led peaceful resistance at the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in North Dakota. Fresno State, Henry Madden Library, 5600 N. Maple Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/189054388254441.
6 p.m.
