Five Things To Do Today, Monday, April 9 | Comedy, therapy dogs & cooking 101

Monday, April 9
Event: 1491s
The group originally began making funny videos for YouTube in 2009 and has since gone viral, selling out performances and appearing on “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” and “TEDx Talks.” Fresno State, Cross Cultural and Gender Center, 5600 N. Maple Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1718123834913979.
6-7:30 p.m.
Event: Therapy Dogs orientation
Find out how your dog can be certified to become a therapy dog that visits hospitals and other facilities offering emotional support. Marie Callender’s, 1781 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-994-2912, www.facebook.com/TDIChapter220.
7 p.m.
Event: Cooking class
Learn the basic techniques of cooking, including how to select quality ingredients, the proper equipment and how to master the best techniques for preparing all types of dishes. Rev’s, 401 Clovis Ave., Clovis, .
6-9 p.m.
Event: Just the Tips Comedy Show
Tonight’s featured comic is Aaron Weaver, who began doing stand-up in Chicago in 2008. He quickly gained a following before performing all across the country and being named one of Last Comic Standing’s “Top 100 Comedians.” DiCicco’s, 408 Clovis Ave., Clovis, www.facebook.com/events/476562482759614.
7:30 p.m.
Music: Chase the Comet
The Los Angeles-based alternative rock band features Nika Comet and Alexander Mishustov, frontwoman and guitarist for the band who came to the United States from Moscow two years ago to pursue their dream. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com.
7 p.m.
