Five Things To Do Today, Sunday, April 8 | Memorial concert, kite festival & wildlife

Sunday, April 8
Event: Poet Laureate Reading Series
The event features writers from north San Joaquin Valley including Gillian Wegener, Tama Brisbaine, Linda Scheller and Stella Beratlis. Bitwise Industries, 700 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/178420829623607.
3-4:30 p.m.
Event: Kite festival
Knights of Columbus host the seventh annual “Time to Fly” festival and community health fair. The first 500 kids will receive a free kite. Livingston Middle School, 101 F St., Livingston, 209-277-1402, www.facebook.com/LivingstonKiteFestival, free.
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Music: Philip Lorenz Memorial Keyboard Concert
Don’t miss this special event featuring the Alexander String Quartet featuring Zakarias Grafilo and Frederick Lifsitz playing the violin, Paul Yarbrough playing the viola and Sandy Wilson playing the cello. Fresno State, Concert Hall, 2380 E. Keats Ave., Fresno, 559-278-2337, www.keyboardconcerts.com, $25, $18 seniors.
3 p.m.
Event: Fresno Wildlife Rehabilitation
See birds of prey up close and learn about their lives from the wildlife ambassadors who care for them. Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E. Perrin Ave., Fresno, 559-600-3135, www.fresnolibrary.org.
1-3 p.m.
Event: Seven Secrets to Delightful Food
Learn the secret to preparing simple, whole-plant food that tastes delicious in this hands-on cooking class where you will get gluten-free and raw recipes. Clovis Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2370 Helm Ave., Clovis, 559-288-5864, $10.
3:30 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments