Five Things To Do Today, Saturday, April 7 | Big Hat Days & a tribute to Tom Petty

Saturday, April 7
Concert: The Pettybreakers
95.7 The Fox, Fresno’s classic rock station, brings you the ultimate Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute act as part of its Undercover Concert Series. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $29-$39.
7 p.m.
Event: Big Hat Days
Thousands are expected to flock to downtown Clovis for the 80th annual event that’s also the unofficial kick-off to rodeo season. This year’s event features 15 blocks of arts and crafts, food, family attractions, a beer garden and more. The event continues Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Old Town Clovis, clovischamber.com/events/big_hat_days, free.
9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Event: Japanese maples
Fresno County Master Gardeners will give tips on selecting the appropriate trees for your needs and how to care for them. Garden of the Sun, 1750 N. Winery Ave., Fresno, 559-456-4151, ucanr.edu/sites/mgfresno, free.
9:30-11 a.m.
Event: Still Standing Powwow
The two-day powwow includes dance contests for multiple categories, men and women’s drum groups and more. Fresno City College Gym, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, 559-760-5802, www.facebook.com/events/212987305921120.
11 a.m.
Event: Return of Classic Cartoons
Relive the days of waking up early to catch classic cartoons like Scooby-Doo, The Jetsons, The Flinstones, Tom and Jerry and Looney Tunes. Cereal and other goodies will be available for purchase. Hanford Fox Theatre, 326 N. Irwin St., Hanford, 559-584-7423, www.foxhanford.com/shows/107-the-saturday-morning-experience, $5-$9.
10 a.m.-noon
