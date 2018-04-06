Five Things To Do Today, Friday, April 6 | StageWorks opens, hot rods & ‘Pulp Fiction’

Friday, April 6
Event: The Fantasticks
It’s opening night for StageWorks Fresno’s presentation of the longest-running musical in the world, playing since 1960. The play, about two young people who fall in love but are forbidden to speak to each other by their feuding fathers, continues through April 22. Fresno Art Museum, Bonner Auditorium, 2233 N. First St., Fresno, 559-289-6622, www.stageworksfresno.com/season.html, $25-$28.
7:30 p.m.
Music: Big Brother All 1980s Club
It’s the return of the 1980s prom with a new wave dance party featuring synthpop, darkwave, new romantic and goth. Get decked out in your best retro prom attire and hop in the photo booth. A food truck will be at the event. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $12.
9 p.m.
Event: West Coast Mennonite Relief Sale and Auction
The sale includes a quilt auction, country store, outside and silent auctions, a 5K run and activities for children. The Mennonite Central Committee began the event 50 years ago and raised more than $215,000 for world relief in 2017. The two-day event continues through Saturday. Fresno Pacific University, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/155942658433595.
4-8 p.m.
Event: Rods on the Bluff
The Hot Rod Coalition kicks off its 2018 show schedule with more than 500 hot rods and 30 vendors. Events take place the first Friday of the month through October, with the exception of July and August. Park Place Shopping Center, Palm and Nees avenues, www.hotrodcoalition.com/rods-on-the-bluff.
5:30-8:30 p.m.
Event: Screening of ‘Pulp Fiction’
Catch Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 cult classic starring John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson and Bruce Willis on the big screen. Crest Theatre, 1170 Broadway Plaza, www.facebook.com/events/348237089025235, $5.
8 p.m.
