In Zimbabwe, Mugabe's exit drama is already playing on stage

In this photo taken on Wednesday, March, 28, 2018, a portrait of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is seen during a play dramatizing the events leading to Mugabe's resignation, in Harare. Laughter has replaced fear as the events leading to Mugabe's resignation in November are already playing out on stage. Crowds packed a theater in the capital as Mugabe and his wife were openly mocked in scenes that would have led to arrests during his 37 years in power. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi AP Photo