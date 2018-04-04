Country music star backs out of Fresno concert despite adding more cities to his tour

If you were looking forward to seeing country singer Thomas Rhett perform in Fresno, you're going to be disappointed.
Fresno is no longer part of Rhett's "Life Changes Tour," axed from the 51-city lineup despite being part of the original 28-stop tour that was announced in the fall.
Rhett, one of the most popular country stars currently, pulled out of four cities in all that were part of his original tour listing, with Fresno ousted along with Albany, N.Y., State College, Penn., and Toledo, Ohio.
Rhett, who has almost 3 million followers on Instagram, was originally scheduled to perform Oct. 25 at the Save Mart Center, along with Brett Young with Midland.
The concert is no longer listed on the Save Mart Center website or ticketmaster.com, though tickets still were listed on stubhub.com as of Wednesday evening.
Rhett actually added 23 new stops and dates to his tour since it was initially announced.
Rhett provided no explanation why any of the concerts got canceled. A message left with the Save Mart Center was not immediately returned.
Fresno fans still wanting to see the country musician can catch Rhett on Oct. 25 in Anaheim, Oct. 26 in Los Angeles or Oct. 27 in Sacramento.
Rhett's top song "Die a Happy Man" has generated more than 142 million views on Youtube.com.
