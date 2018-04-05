Bone Thugs-N-Harmony perform an intimate show at Strummer’s.
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony perform an intimate show at Strummer’s. Travis Shinn
Five Things To Do Today, Thursday, April 5 | ArtHop, Wine Walk & Bone Thugs-n-Harmony

April 05, 2018 01:48 AM

Thursday, April 5

Concert: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Don’t miss your chance to see the hip hop group that released “Tha Crossroads” in 1996 in a special intimate performance with Senior Hyphy, MC Wicks and others. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $40.

7 p.m.

Event: ArtHop

It’s the first Thursday of the month, which means several local galleries are opening their doors to showcase local art, including an exhibit by Gallery 25 members at M Streets Art Complex and Nick Potter and Peter Janzen at 1821 Gallery & Studios. For a complete list of venues, visit fresnoartscouncil.org.

5-8 p.m.

Event: Sequoia Genealogical Society meeting

William Knowles will speak on researching family history and genealogy with a specific focus on family lines that extend back to Mexico and other Hispanic countries. Tulare Public Library, 475 N. M St., Tulare, 559-685-4500.

6:30 p.m.

Event: Bald Mountain Lookout

If you feel like you’re hiking the same trails over and over, get an in-depth look at the trail to Bald Mountain Lookout, including how to get there and gear you won’t want to forget. REI, 7810 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-261-4168, www.rei.com/event/weekend-explorers-bald-mountain-lookout/fresno/198181.

6-7:30 p.m.

Event: Wine Walk 2018

Enjoy wine and cheese pairings, bread and oil samples and chocolates from over 25 participating downtown locations while listening to live music by Triple Play Visalia. Downtown Visalia, www.eventbrite.com/e/downtown-visalia-wine-walk-2018-tickets-40845321456?aff=efbeventtix, $40.

5:30-8:30 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

