Five Things To Do Today, Thursday, April 5 | ArtHop, Wine Walk & Bone Thugs-n-Harmony

Thursday, April 5
Concert: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony
Don’t miss your chance to see the hip hop group that released “Tha Crossroads” in 1996 in a special intimate performance with Senior Hyphy, MC Wicks and others. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $40.
7 p.m.
Event: ArtHop
It’s the first Thursday of the month, which means several local galleries are opening their doors to showcase local art, including an exhibit by Gallery 25 members at M Streets Art Complex and Nick Potter and Peter Janzen at 1821 Gallery & Studios. For a complete list of venues, visit fresnoartscouncil.org.
5-8 p.m.
Event: Sequoia Genealogical Society meeting
William Knowles will speak on researching family history and genealogy with a specific focus on family lines that extend back to Mexico and other Hispanic countries. Tulare Public Library, 475 N. M St., Tulare, 559-685-4500.
6:30 p.m.
Event: Bald Mountain Lookout
If you feel like you’re hiking the same trails over and over, get an in-depth look at the trail to Bald Mountain Lookout, including how to get there and gear you won’t want to forget. REI, 7810 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-261-4168, www.rei.com/event/weekend-explorers-bald-mountain-lookout/fresno/198181.
6-7:30 p.m.
Event: Wine Walk 2018
Enjoy wine and cheese pairings, bread and oil samples and chocolates from over 25 participating downtown locations while listening to live music by Triple Play Visalia. Downtown Visalia, www.eventbrite.com/e/downtown-visalia-wine-walk-2018-tickets-40845321456?aff=efbeventtix, $40.
5:30-8:30 p.m.
