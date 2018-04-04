Five Things To Do Today, Wednesday, April 4 | ‘The Gambler,’ wildflowers & insects

Wednesday, April 4
Event: ‘The Gambler’
William C. Rempel will discuss his book about Kirk Kerkorian and his rags-to-riches story as one of America’s wealthiest and least-known financial giants. The self-made billionaire was an aviator, movie mogul and business tycoon. University of California Center, 550 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno.
6-8 p.m.
Music: Smooky Margielaa
With special guests Comethazine, Lil Mosey, Kalioner, Eyezlow and Pharaohsue. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $18.
7 p.m.
Event: Wildflowers and local insects
The Sequoia Conservancy will discuss common varieties of wildflowers and insects found the central San Joaquin Valley. Tulare County Library, 200 W. Oak Ave., Visalia, www.facebook.com/events/1491962764265605.
6-7 p.m.
Event: Riding Sideways can release
Spokeasy Public House marks its six-year anniversary with a special beer that is also the brewery’s first canned beer. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1776079985786266.
Noon-11 p.m.
Event: Screening of ‘Stalag 17’
The 1953 comedy-drama war film tells the story of a group of American airmen held in German prisoner camps during World War II who suspect one of their own is an informant. Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $5.
6:30 p.m.
