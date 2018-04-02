Swinging at Chandler Airport

Members of Fresno Swing Dance have some fun at Chandler Airport, during an event for the Central Valley Community Foundation.
Fresno Swing Dance
Drake Bell sings 'I Found a Way' with Fresno fan

Singer/actor Drake Bell made a longtime Fresno fan's day when he sang a chorus to one of his songs with her Wednesday afternoon. Bell and the fan, Jennifer Cueva, sang together at a meet and greet at Heroes Comics held prior to his concert at Fult

Virtual reality arcade comes to Fresno

Imm3rse.in is the first virtual reality arcade to open in Fresno, offering customers the experience of what it’s like to be inside of an actual video game. VR gaming is predicted to become a $45 billion industry in the next seven years. Imm3rse.in